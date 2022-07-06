Gary Cunningham, age 81, passed away on July 4. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth, MT. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Hysham, MT. To read the full obituary, please go to www.stevensonandsons.com.