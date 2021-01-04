Gary Don Hickey, 81, of Hardin, Montana passed away on Dec. 30, 2020, at home with his wife, Olivia, by his side. Gary was one of six children born to Charles Ray and Ivy (Collins) Hickey in Meade, Kansas on Feb. 1, 1939. He was the last living member of his family. As a child Gary lived in many states, but he always called Billings, Montana home. Gary graduated from Billings Senior High in 1957. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1957 and was stationed in Alaska and at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. In 1959, he met his future wife, Olivia Berg and the couple married on June 18, 1960. He was honorably discharged in Dec. 1960 and enrolled at Eastern Montana College (MSUB). He graduated in 1964 and accepted his first teaching position in Huntley. From there he went to Lodge Grass as a business teacher and football coach for three years. He then began teaching in the Hardin School District first as history teacher and retired after a long career as the guidance counselor at the Hardin Middle School. Gary was elected Big Horn County Superintendent of Schools after his retirement from the school district. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf with his friends and going to the casino which he did on his last day.