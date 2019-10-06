{{featured_button_text}}

Gary Edmond Glasgow was born Sept. 20, 1941 to Harold and Nina (Smith) Glasgow. He attended Billings Senior High School. He served as a Medical Corpsman in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1963. Gary passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019 at the age of 78 at Riverstone Hospice House.

Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 11, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, who is taking care of Gary and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverstone Health Hospice or Tumbleweed Program here in Billings.

