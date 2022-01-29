Gary Evans Lohnbakken, 83, of Billings, passed away Jan. 20, 2022, peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 31, 1938, to Russell & Marion Lohnbakken in Great Falls, MT. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1957. He joined the Air Force on Friday the 13th, 1957 and spent 4 years at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. He was in sales until he retired in 2004. He and Judy Allison were married May 1963. To this union were born Russell Howard and Randall Evans.

Gary and Judy enjoyed traveling in their RV after they retired. He was a very active church member at First Presbyterian Church serving on many different committees.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Judy and son Randall, and many family members and close friends.

Preceding Gary in death were his parents, Russell and Marion Lohnbakken, his son Russell Lohnbakken, daughter Lynn, sister Gail Kinsfather, and brother Ralph.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb., 4, at First Presbyterian Church, corner of 13th St. West and Poly Drive. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.