Gary Garlock, 81, passed away on May 13, 2023, surrounded by the people he treasured most.

A vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West.