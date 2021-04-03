Gary Gene Bracken passed away at the age of 73 at St. Vincent Health Center on March 25, 2021. Gary was born on March 1, 1948 in Billings where he lived his entire life. He worked with his hands as a machinist and small engine mechanic until an injury in 1985 rendered him unable to continue working. In 1969 he married Carla Rowe in Billings and they had two daughters, Amy and Teena (Duff Lahey).

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Cleon ‘Bud' and Amy Bracken; two sisters, Dixie and Arlene; his in-laws, Gene and Frances Rowe and brother-in-law, Phil Rowe. He is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren Kyle, Kelby, Khristopher, and Sarah and one great grandson, Kayson. Services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 2430 13th Street West, Billings, with burial at Mountview Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.