Gary Gene Frazier Sr. passed away at St. Vincent's, on March 23, 2021 in Billings Montana. In the 75 years of his life he was a beloved son, brother, father, grandpa, husband, and friend. His heart was kind, his soul was pure he helped those that he loved.
He survived by his wife Sandy Frazier; his children Terri Eddy, Gary Frazier Jr. wife Crissy Frazier, Rhonda Higley, and Christopher Frazier wife Aylssa Frazier; stepchildren Brandy, Avila, Tammy Brown, husband, Rodney Brown, Candice Dunn husband Tyrel Kettenacker, and Steven Dunn; and his siblings Kay Adams and Gerl Frazier. He had many nephews and nieces that loved him so much. Along with many grandchildren and great-grandkids that he loved so much.
Service will be held on March 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Elevation Church 711 4th Ave. N, Billings MT. Flowers can be sent to the church between 1-3 p.m. on March 29. If you are looking to make other donations, please contact Candice Dunn at 406-696-1871.
