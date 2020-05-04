Gary Gene Robson

Since he could sing and play the steel guitar, he joined local western country bands who entertained at local saloons and special events. With some friends they went to Nashville to experience the recording business, which they found very competitive. After his parents died, he purchased the family ranch. He enjoyed farming/ranching even if the weather did impact the crops.

He married Dona Cyd Reynolds McCleary on November 16, 1974 and together raised her son Sean McCleary. Dona died on March 16, 1995 from breast cancer.

Gary and his loving partner, Pat Johnson Juhl have been together 20 years. After they both retired, they spent time traveling to various sites throughout the states.

Gary's favorite hobbies were elk hunting when he was young, fishing at Fort Peck with his brother Bernard and other fishing buddies plus playing golf with family and his buddies. He enjoyed hosting barbeques at the ranch with his many friends and classmates. Attending the rodeo and community celebrations in Roundup were favorite events because he could talk to his many friends and meet new friends. They attended many athletic events during the school year as Pat's grandchildren participated in school sports.