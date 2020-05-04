Gary Gene Robson

Gary G. Robson “Buddha” left this earth to begin his new life with his Creator on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home on Goulding Creek near Roundup, Montana. He was 74 years old. He did fight the cancer disease for about one year.
Gary was born on March 31, 1946, at Roundup to Edwin Harold Robson and Ann Agnes (Antolich)Robson. He was the youngest of nine children and he was glad to claim that he was the tallest. He obtained the nickname Buddha by John Kowalski when he played little league baseball with Frank Machler, Dave Hagstrom and others.
Gary started his education at the Goulding Creek School and graduated from Roundup High School in 1964. He was a member of the Roundup High School basketball team which placed second in the 1964 Montana State Class B basketball championship and was selected to the All State Team. He was active in other school activities and learned to work hard while assisting with chores on his parent's cattle ranch.
His working career included a variety of jobs which were rewarding and an adventure. It started when he was a member of the BLM's survey team in the Black Hills in South Dakota. He then served in the Montana National Guard for over ten years. To remain closer to home he was employed as a driver for Getter Trucking Company. His brother Cecil hired him to go to California to help with furnishing new health clinics. Then he decided he wanted to own a small business so he opened the Butcher Block, a meat processing shop in Roundup. He became a butcher and enjoyed working with his customers.
Since he could sing and play the steel guitar, he joined local western country bands who entertained at local saloons and special events. With some friends they went to Nashville to experience the recording business, which they found very competitive. After his parents died, he purchased the family ranch. He enjoyed farming/ranching even if the weather did impact the crops.
He married Dona Cyd Reynolds McCleary on November 16, 1974 and together raised her son Sean McCleary. Dona died on March 16, 1995 from breast cancer.
Gary and his loving partner, Pat Johnson Juhl have been together 20 years. After they both retired, they spent time traveling to various sites throughout the states.
Gary's favorite hobbies were elk hunting when he was young, fishing at Fort Peck with his brother Bernard and other fishing buddies plus playing golf with family and his buddies. He enjoyed hosting barbeques at the ranch with his many friends and classmates. Attending the rodeo and community celebrations in Roundup were favorite events because he could talk to his many friends and meet new friends. They attended many athletic events during the school year as Pat's grandchildren participated in school sports.
Gary had many friends because of his positive and enjoyable personality. He always had a good story to share with you and wanted to know about the progress in your life. If you needed any help or advice, Gary was prepared to assist you. With his friendly smile you knew he really cared about you and your family. He hosted many family picnics and he was the head cook along, with his brothers, who enjoyed talking with and advising young family members. The annual family golf tournament was the high point of his year. He will be missed and is loved by his many family members and friends. As the family historian an important void will occur in the Robson family.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife Dona C Reynolds Robson, parents Edwin and Ann (Antolich) Robson, paternal grandparents George Elbert Robson and Wilhelmina Christina (Rodekuhr) Robson Kloster, maternal grandparents George and Agatha (Domitrovich) Antolich, brothers Donald (killed in Korean War), Cecil (Revenna), Jackie, Gerald (Alice), and Bernard Robson.
Survivors are his loving partner Pat Johnson Juhl of Roundup, MT, brothers: Robert (Carol) of St. Mary's, GA, Charles (Kay) of Billings, MT and sister Patsy (Eric) LaPointe of Chubbuck, ID; Pat's son Shaun, daughter Lee, and Pat's grandchildren: Justyn, McKinzie, Jax and Saydee, and Gary's many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A Catholic mass and final burial services conducted by Wier's Funeral Home of Roundup will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
