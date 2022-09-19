Gary Grider, 70, a long-time resident of Billings, Montana passed away after a short battle with kidney cancer on September 11. He was born May 10, 1952 in Park Falls, Wisconsin the fifth of 12 children to Fred and Norma Grider. The family moved to Billings in the fall of 1963. Gary graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1970.

Gary was a hobbyist mechanic and enjoyed tinkering with cars in any way he could including working part-time at MasterLube or spending hours at the racetrack with his late friends Charlie Catchpole and Pete Maxted.

In 1973 he met the love of his life, Kathie Garrett Grider of Big Horn, Wyoming. They were married for 47 years. Together, they welcomed their daughter Michelle (Micki) to the world in 1978, and three years later their son Kyle was born in 1981. Gary spent his life serving others. He worked in law enforcement as a Campus Police Sergeant at Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings), a position he held for 32 years, until retiring in 2008.

He was a servant leader and was not quite ready to hang up his law enforcement hat. Gary continued to work as a Federal Court Security Officer for the federal court system at the James Battin Federal Office in Billings until fully retiring in 2015. After retirement, Gary and Kathie accomplished a long-time goal to spend retirement winters in sunny Arizona. They were blessed to fulfill that dream for 1 year before Gary fell ill. Gary was a reliable and dedicated employee, who even in his youth held several jobs at once, from delivering newspapers to yard work.

A mechanical genius, if there was anything about a car engine he didn't know, he made it his business to find out. He served as trusted auto advisor to friends and family all his life. Gary, along with his son Kyle, valued the time they got to assist Gary's friend Mark Tronsad during the restoration of several vintage vehicles they successfully displayed in area car shows, including the annual Burn the Point. Gary was an avid sports fan that followed the Denver Broncos, University of Arizona Wildcats, the World of Outlaws sprint cars, and enjoyed cheering on his favorite NASCAR drivers with his best friend Willie Tipton. Above all, one of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandkids. He was by far one of their biggest fans. Family and friends knew Gary as a loyal man of integrity and service. He will always be remembered as a caretaker who put family and friends first. If you asked him to help, he did.

Gary is survived by his wife Kathie, daughter Michelle (Brett) Grider-Amundsen, son Kyle and (Cathy) Grider, grandchildren Ayjsha (AJ), Maci, Presley, Trace (Bubba) Tennyson, Brecken and great grandson Lyrik. His brothers Fredrick (and Cindy) of Seattle, WA, Daryl (and Betsy) of Aiken, S.C., Randall (and Patti) of Orion, MI, Michael, Brian (and Rita) of Columbus,OH, Lance, Craig, Eric, and Christopher (and TJ) Grider of Bakersfield, CA, and sister Kelcey Anne, along with many friends he considered family.

Gary joins his grandson Draike Grider in heaven, to continue watching and caring for family. Draike was taken by Leukemia in 2018, the same year Gary's younger brother Kevin passed from kidney failure. Gary's funeral service was held on Saturday, September 17th at Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory.