At the age of 72, surrounded by his wife and daughters, Gary "GT" Lee Tyler of Broadus, formerly of Miles City, Montana, passed away at the Billings Clinic Hospital on Friday, April 28, 2023, ending his four-year battle with kidney and heart failure. Gary was born in Miles City, Montana, to Grant, Gwen Tyler, and his brother, Randy Tyler, on September 20, 1950. He spent most of his life in Miles City, save for some time spent in the army and in various small towns around Montana and Washington. He was married to Beckie Jane Cook in December 1972 and soon adopted her daughter, Debra Jean Tyler. They later welcomed a son, Chad Lee Tyler, and another daughter, Teresa Ann Tyler. Later, they would reunite with Beckie's other daughter, Karen Marie Cossette, who had been given up for adoption before the two were married. Gary considered all of his children his own and treated them as such.

Gary was a man of many talents and skills. He held several jobs over his lifetime: mailman, milkman, gasman, mechanic, construction worker, carpenter, jailer, welder, funeral home assistant, and firefighter/EMT. He was also involved in many activities: youth baseball and soccer, boy and girl scouts, unions at various jobs, Eagles, Elks, Jaycees, Search and Rescue, and taking his family camping, 4-wheeling, and snowmobiling, especially in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming.

In the late 90s, Gary was baptized at Valley Drive Community Church (Valley Community Church) and was active in services, maintenance, bible studies, deacons, kid activities, and pastor search committees. God became a very important part of Gary's life and often helped him through difficult times, especially after the death of his first wife, Beckie.In the years after his wife's death, Gary ran mail again for several rural routes until he bid for his own for the Kinsey community. Through that job, he met his second wife, Rhonda Jo Weber.

They had six happy years together, and though they planned to marry sooner, life kept getting in the way. They finally took their vows in front of a small gathering of family members two days before Gary passed. Rhonda was the second love of Gary's life.

Preceding Gary in death are his parents, his brother, several aunts and uncles, and many dear friends.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Weber, his children: Debra Tyler, Karen (Barry) Cossette, Chad Tyler, and Teresa Tyler, his step-children: Nicole Blount, Rachel (Beau) Bernhardt, and Sarah (Jordan) Riley, and his grandchildren: Erica Cossette, Neeka Gackle, Kryton Gackle, Ethan Gackle, Sebastian Tyler, Oliver Tyler, Tyler Bernhardt, Lilly Blount, Abigail Blount, Eddie Blount, Cullen Bernhardt, and Nash Riley.

A viewing and visitation are to be held at Valley Community Church (1004 N. Sewell Miles City, MT) on Friday, May 12, under the direction of Smith's Funeral Chapel from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services are to be held at Valley Community Church on Saturday, May 13th, at 11 a.m., with a meal and reception to follow. Cremation will occur after the service.

The family asks that flowers be purchased through Family Floral or donations made in Gary's name to the Miles City Firefighters.

Gary's parting words were that he sincerely hoped that everyone who had spent time with him learned something; that he helped or made their lives better.