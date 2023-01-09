Gary Hanks was born to Orville and Mary Janisch Hanks on August 17, 1950, in Miles City, MT.
He was preceded in death by his parents and baby brother Ricki.
He is survived by his brother Randy Hanks (Bobbi), sister Nancy Ruby (Joe) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 12, at 11 a.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail, Laurel, MT.
See Dahl Funeral Chapel for complete obituary.
