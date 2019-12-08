{{featured_button_text}}

Gary Holmquist, age 73, passed away on November 22, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Co. Gary was born in and attended elementary and high schools in Lewistown. Gary served in the Navy during the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged in 1968. He then attended Eastern Montana College in Billings.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, son Samuel, grandsons Evan and Leo, brother Stan Holmquist, sister Erlyne Thomas, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, brother Mel Holmquist, and granddaughter Sunflower.

