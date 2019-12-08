Gary Holmquist, age 73, passed away on November 22, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Co. Gary was born in and attended elementary and high schools in Lewistown. Gary served in the Navy during the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged in 1968. He then attended Eastern Montana College in Billings.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, son Samuel, grandsons Evan and Leo, brother Stan Holmquist, sister Erlyne Thomas, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, brother Mel Holmquist, and granddaughter Sunflower.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.