Gary loved a good visit with a friend or a stranger and wouldn't pass up an opportunity to share a story or tease anyone and everyone. He had a deep respect for the Crow people and their language. He was even speaking Crow when he was so sick he could barely talk. He could fix, build or do mechanic repairs on almost anything...whether he had the right parts or not working in his shop at all hours. He loved kids of all ages, his many dogs, his horses…especially Snuffy, trucking hay and grain, shipping cattle in the fall and running his equipment. He was dedicated to the land and tending to his cattle. He loved Lodge Grass Creek and the neighbors he shared it with. We can still see him driving his Ranger with his beloved dog, Sissy.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Carroll and Nelle Yvette; his grandparents Joseph A. and Minnie Frances Robinson Graham and John H. and Lulu Snow Pickard.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 32 years June; daughters Brenda Jo and Becky Jane Graham; brother Allen (Susan); nephews Austin (Danica), Lee (Delphine) and Todd (Erin); grandchildren Tracy Vink, Melissa Davisson, Darla (Patrick) Toyne, Joseph (Sharla) Buffalo, III, Amber (Andrew) Left Hand, Raelynn and Macenzie Graham; great grandchildren Caidynce, Lexi, Scarlet, Brody, Colton, Dean, Joni, Ella, baby girl Toyne; step children David (Amy) Lix, Tom (Lisa) Lix, Jennifer (Stacey) Robinson; step grandchildren Morgan, Noah, Kimberly, Carter, Chance and Cassidy and great nieces and nephews Aidan, Luke, Cole, Alex, Grace, Jack, and Gwen; also survived by his sisters in law Patricia, Jeannette, Jeannie, Jackie and Jessica; his brothers in law Nick and Fred and all of their family members.
Many thanks to the staff of Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings for their dedication and care. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Big Horn County Historical Society or charity of choice.
Memorial service Thursday Aug. 29th at 11:00 AM at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private internment at a later date. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
