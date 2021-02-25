Gary James Tangen

Dec. 16, 1944 - Feb. 23, 2021

Gary Tangen was born in Havre, MT to parents Otis and Mollie. He graduated from Harlem High School in 1963, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Montana in Missoula. It was also in Missoula where he met Barbara Clark, his first wife and the mother of his children.

After college, Gary taught music in Poplar, Plentywood, and in Havre. After earning a master's degree in music education at UM, he accepted a position as Director of Bands at Billings Senior High School. He would spend the next 19 years in this role, earning dozens of state and regional awards, and establishing his program as a powerhouse in Montana music. On the surface he was a serious and demanding leader who helped his students achieve far more than anyone thought possible. His students, however, knew him as a kind and caring man who loved, respected, and supported each and every one of them. He saw the greatness in everyone, and he helped many people find it in themselves.