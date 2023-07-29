Gary Jay Pippin, age 74, was born on February 25, 1949 in Eldora, Iowa to Orville and LaDonna Pippin. He passed away at his home on July 25, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was raised in Iowa and after graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force and served proudly for over 10 years. After being honorably discharged, his trucking travels brought him to Montana. There, he met and married Diane Rath.

Gary spent 42 years in Billings. Through his hard work and dedication, he was a successful and well-respected business owner of Industrial Systems Inc. Many of his clients became his close friends. After selling his business in 2009, he happily retired.

Gary married Wynn Sudtelgte in 1997. They had many adventures together in their travels, loved golfing, attending football games, and soaking up their grandchildren. Family gatherings filled their life with laughter and love. Gary and Wynn spent much of their time at their beloved cabin on the Stillwater River. Gary’s playful nature and warmth charmed those who he encountered and led to many lasting memories.

Gary is survived by his wife Wynn, daughters Heather (Quin), Megan (Britt), and Kari (Davis), stepsons Justin (Christina) and John. He loved and adored eight adorable grandchildren.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Doug Pippin. He is survived by his brothers Ronald (Shirley) and Jim (Angela) Pippin.

Funeral services to be held at Apostles Lutheran Church on August 3, at 11 a.m. Donations in honor of Gary can be sent to the charity of your choice.