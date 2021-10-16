Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Gary Joel Good Luck went home to be with the Lord one year ago on Oct. 17, 2020

Gary Joel was born on May 21, 1984 to Clinton and Carol (Whiteman) Good Luck in Crow Agency, Montana. He was a member of the Greasy Mouth clan and a child of the Ties the Bundle clan. His Indian name was “Iichiilikaash'balaxish” (Singing Elk) given to him by his uncle, the late Carl Venne.

A member of St. Charles Parish, he attended Pryor Headstart, St. Charles Mission, Plenty Coups, and later Lame Deer High School as a sophomore and junior up until his car accident.

An honor roll student, he excelled in English, winning area wide poetry essay contests. In junior high and high school, Gary attended the INMED program at UND, Grand Forks, N.D. and the MAPS program at Montana State University in Bozeman.

Gary's passion in his short life was basketball, his dad Clinton wanted him to be a team roper but at every roping Gary would find a basketball goal and played basketball. His sophomore year he scored 56 points for Plenty Coup JV and scored 56 points again for Lame Deer JV against Lodge Grass. As a sophomore he played varsity for the Lame Deer Morning Stars and made All Conference for the Southern Class B Division.