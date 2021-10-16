Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Gary Joel Good Luck went home to be with the Lord one year ago on Oct. 17, 2020
Gary Joel was born on May 21, 1984 to Clinton and Carol (Whiteman) Good Luck in Crow Agency, Montana. He was a member of the Greasy Mouth clan and a child of the Ties the Bundle clan. His Indian name was “Iichiilikaash'balaxish” (Singing Elk) given to him by his uncle, the late Carl Venne.
A member of St. Charles Parish, he attended Pryor Headstart, St. Charles Mission, Plenty Coups, and later Lame Deer High School as a sophomore and junior up until his car accident.
An honor roll student, he excelled in English, winning area wide poetry essay contests. In junior high and high school, Gary attended the INMED program at UND, Grand Forks, N.D. and the MAPS program at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Gary's passion in his short life was basketball, his dad Clinton wanted him to be a team roper but at every roping Gary would find a basketball goal and played basketball. His sophomore year he scored 56 points for Plenty Coup JV and scored 56 points again for Lame Deer JV against Lodge Grass. As a sophomore he played varsity for the Lame Deer Morning Stars and made All Conference for the Southern Class B Division.
In 1999 and in 2000, he was on the State Championship Cross Country team for the Plenty Coup High. In 2001 he was the only male Cross Country team member for the Lame Deer Morning Stars. Gary Joel was an athlete; played in many basketball tournaments winning all stars and MVP's.
Gary is predeceased by his father; grandparents: Edward Posey and Josephine (DeCrane) Whiteman, Sr., Louis and Alice (Iron) Good Luck, Sr.; aunts: Aneda Hill, Andrea Good Luck and Geneva Whiteman; uncles; Norman and Edward Whiteman, Jr., Gary, Louie and Johnny Good Luck; cousins: Lona Fritzler, Dione Bell Rock, and Keri Whiteman.
He is survived by his mother Carol; siblings: Robyn (Vance) Crooked Arm, Raven and Roslyn Good Luck; nieces and nephews: Chezney, Brody, Tobyn, Lovae, and Valeena; aunts: Joyce Good Luck, Lavonne Spotted Horse, Valeen Plain Feather, Jolene Kills Pretty Enemy and Susan (David) Berard; uncles: Channis (Norma) Whiteman, Terrance (Gwen) Covers Up; brothers: Kolan Good Luck, Print Scott Spotted Bear, Jr., Jordan, Jeran, Posey, and Chan Whiteman; Jason Killsprettyenemy, Chris Dillon, James Bell Rock, Jr.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery with Father Randolph Graczyk presiding.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.