Gary John Skinner gained his angel wings on December 29, 2020. Viewing will be Sunday, January 3, 12-7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel on 27th Street. Funeral Services will be Tuesday January 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel with burial following at Bridger Cemetery. The full obituary can be viewed, and condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.
