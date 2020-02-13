LAS VEGAS, Nev. — On Dec. 23, 2019, after listening to the Green Bay Packers win the NFC North Championship game, Gary K. Hill passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born 76 years ago in Billings, Montana.

For 37 years, Gary was married to his sweetheart Sharon Hill. Together they have been much-loved by their family: Carrie and Enrique Rubio and their sons Taylor and Antonio, Joshua and Patty Allen and their sons Sean and Nicholas, Lisa and Kurt Kraemer and their sons Gabriel and Andrew.