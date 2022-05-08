Gary L. Garcia left us on Saturday, April 30th, at the age of 72. Born in San Diego, he was an avid surfer in his youth and could be found every weekend with his surfboard in his hand. His first job was at orange julius in pacific beach, but he would soon leave to pursue a career in construction, which would feed his family for the rest of his life. He was a happy go lucky kind of person that never met a stranger, and had a smile for everyone. He spent his later years in the company of his good friends and family, and in his downtime he loved photography, travel, and volunteering at his church and relay for life events. He was a wonderful husband, brother, father and grandfather, and will be missed by all that knew him.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 14th at 12 p.m. at trails west subdivision in billings.
