On Monday June 28, 2021, Gary L. Madsen passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at home after paramedics were unsuccessful in reviving him. His loving wife was at his side.

Gary was born July 30, 1944, in Pasco, Washington to Kenneth H. Madsen and Vera A. Van Cleave, where his father was stationed at the US Navy air base. Gary first came to Cody, Wyoming around 1948 when his maternal grandfather, Roy Van Cleave helped Gary's uncle, Buster Bailey build the Blue Haven Motel. The family moved to Cody permanently in 1952 when his mother married Lloyd Bartlett.

He spent his childhood growing up in Cody with his brother and sister, where he enjoyed high school sports playing on the football and wrestling teams. Lettering in football. Also, he was the president of the CHS FFA. He graduated from Cody High School in 1963. He married Royann LaFave on June 1, 1965. They had a son Kenneth and a daughter Tiffany.

Gary developed a strong work ethic while working for his stepfather at the Spudnut Café in Cody, even learning how to be a short order cook. While in high school Gary learned how to cut meat by working with an experienced butcher cutting up wild game.