 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary L. Saindon
0 entries

Gary L. Saindon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gary L. Saindon

Gary L Saindon, 79, of Billings went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2020, with his loving wife of 58 years Jayne and his daughter Susan by his side. There will be a private memorial service. Smith's Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News