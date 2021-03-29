 Skip to main content
Gary Laferriere
Gary Laferriere

Gary Laferriere died March 22, 2021, at the age of 76. Gary died at home, the place he wanted to be most after fighting a serious sudden illness for some time. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life ceremony is to be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 2504 Blue Creek Rd, Billings, MT 59101. Full obituary at https://smithfuneralchapels.com/book-of-memories/4570414/Laferriere-Gary/index.php

