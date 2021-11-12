 Skip to main content
Gary Layne Coley
Gary Layne Coley was born July 5, 1944 and passed away Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 at his home in Billings. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 at Heights Family Funeral Home and a military burial at 11 a.m. on Nov 22 at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary, please see Heights Family Funeral Home website.

