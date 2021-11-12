Gary Layne Coley was born July 5, 1944 and passed away Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 at his home in Billings. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 at Heights Family Funeral Home and a military burial at 11 a.m. on Nov 22 at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary, please see Heights Family Funeral Home website.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.