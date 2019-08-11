Our loving dad and papa, Gary Lee Buechler went to heaven on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born in Billings to Laura (Palmer) Buechler and Arthur Buechler. He went to Billings Senior High and graduated in 1960. He wed Carol Grooters in 1963. They were married for 26 years. After high school, he joined the Montana Army National Guard and proudly served as 1st Staff Sergeant for 39 years. Gary worked at W. W. Grainger and retired after 39 years. He was a member of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Reserve for 16 years and a member of the Beartooth Ski Patrol in Red Lodge for 12 years. Gary was a member of the Moose Lodge #558, Elks Lodge #394, and the Hoedowners Square Dance Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling with his family. He loved spending time with family and friends. His smile and sense of humor always brightened the room and we will cherish the memories forever.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Amy Baker (Steve), Emily Auer (Ryan); his grandchildren, Thomas, Tyler, Reagan, and Remington; longtime friend Jeanie Gabel; numerous cousins; dear friends, and family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel at 304 34th Street West in Billings. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Reception will immediately follow, and then interment with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 55 Buffalo Trail Road in Laurel.
Condolences may be shared online at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
