Gary Lee Hankel, Jr. age 52 was born Aug. 5, 1967 in Billings and passed away Dec. 25, 2019.

A Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West.

