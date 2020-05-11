Gary Lee Leslie
Gary Lee Leslie

Gary Lee Leslie

Gary Lee Leslie was born on June 1, 1948, in Lovell, Wyoming, and passed away from COVID-19 on May 2, 2020, at 11:50 p.m. in Tucson, Arizona. Gary served as a firefighter for his life's work volunteering at the O'Donnell Fire Department and then working his way up to the position of Captain of the Lockwood Fire Department.

Gary is survived by daughters LeAnn Leslie-Larson (Tucson, Arizona) and Eileen Leslie (Alabaster, Alabama); grandchildren Rae Wiest (Oakland, Califonia) and Kaylie Leslie-Larson (Tucson, Arizona); brother Ronald (Sandy) Maul (Billings, Montana) and numerous nieces and nephews.

For more information about Gary's life, please see his memorial site on http://www.never-gone.com.

