WOLF POINT — A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Wolf Point. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolf Point, MT. A luncheon downstairs at the Sherman Inn will follow the service. Interment will follow at Nickwall Cemetery. Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
