On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Gary Owen Bratcher, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at the age of 71 in Carrollton, Texas. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 4 p.m. at the LaBorde home, 2301 Evergreen Dr, Plano, TX. Interment with military honors will be held in the spring at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT. A full obituary may be found, and online condolences may be expressed through chamberlandfunerals.com.

