Gary Raymond "Nick" Nicholson born July 20, 1942, passed peacefully from this world on April 24 and is now free from the bondage of Alzheimer's Dementia. Gary was born in Billings to Roy Luen Nicholson and Anita Fay Mcfate on July 20, 1941 in Billings, Montana. Gary spent his first 62 years in Billings. He attended Garfield School and Billings Senior High. He listed in the Air Forse in 1959 and completed his military service and was honorably discharged in 1962, whereupon he returned home to Billings, married and began a 40-year career with Hines Motor Supply.