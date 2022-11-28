On Monday, November 21, our warrior, Gary Robert Crick of Laurel, MT, laid down his battle sword for the final time because he defeated cancer heavenside. Gary met Jesus face to face and is completely healed from chondrosarcoma after a 5.5 year all out war.

Gary leaves his wife Rayanne, his daughter Taylor and his sons Elijah and Samuel to continue with his charge of loving God and loving people. Gary's celebration of life is on Saturday, December 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd. in Billings with a reception to follow.

Please feel free to come in your best pair of jeans, your favorite shade of blue and your cowboy hat to remember our warrior. To honor his legacy, please consider making a donation to the Montana Hope Project or to the Billings YMCA Seahawks Swim Team.

For full obituary: www.smithfuneralchapels.com