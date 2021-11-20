Gary S. Geraud, 73, of Billings, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1948, in Laramie, Wyoming, the son of Joe and Bette Geraud and brother of John and Jim Geraud. He graduated from the University of Wyoming Prep School and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming.

Gary served in the Navy, and was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and American Legion. He loved cars, wildlife, his dog Foxy, manicuring his large lawn and birdwatching. A huge fan of Westerns, Gary loved to watch them on TV, especially the old ones.

On June 24, 1972, he married Lea S. Kolar. To this union, two daughters were born: Michelle Van Acker and Suzanne Kuhlmann. Gary was a proud father and grandfather, and loved spoiling his grandkids.

Gary is survived by his father, Joe Geraud; his wife, Lea Geraud; his daughter Michelle, husband Ryan and grandchild Dayton Van Acker; his daughter Suzanne, husband Josh and grandchild Mallory Kuhlmann; his brother John and Linda Geraud, Jason and Brittiny Geraud and Betsy and Bill Denton; his brother Jim and Cynthia Geraud, and Jack Geraud; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and Bruce Bergstrom and their children, Beau, Bret and Brooke; and several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.