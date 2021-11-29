 Skip to main content
Gary W. Burbank
Gary W. Burbank started a new adventure, passing away Nov. 23, 2021. Gary was born to Clarence “CA” and Edna Burbank of Republic, Washington on Dec. 3, 1944.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be in the form of a donation to Shriners or St. Jude's. For a full obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

