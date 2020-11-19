Gary Wolfname ‘Ame’haohtse’ - Flying

Gary was born on May 18, 1958 in Crow Agency, Montana to Martha (Yellowrobe) Wolfname & Wilbur Wolfname Sr.

He is a 4th generation descendant of Chief Dull Knife. He passed away on Nov. 8, 2020 in Riverton, WY. He will be laid to rest in Arapahoe, Wyoming Sept. 30, 2020.