 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gay Marie (Gallagher) Stark
0 entries

Gay Marie (Gallagher) Stark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gay Marie (Gallagher) Stark

Gay Marie (Gallagher) Stark was born Nov. 13, 1936, to Lillian and Carl Gallagher in Billings, Montana. She had a twin sister Kay and older brother Larry. She passed away in Billings, Montana on Dec. 25, 2020. She is survived by her seven children.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News