Gayle T. Belgarde, 66, of Pearland, Texas, passed away Nov. 24, 2021. Gayle was born on August 2, 1955, in Helena, Montana to her Father Thomas Belgarde and Mother Alice (Daniels) Belgarde. Gayle was the third of six children. She has two sisters and three brothers. Gayle grew up in Helena, Montana where she attended school from elementary to high school. After completion of high school Gayle began working for the phone company as a telephone operator where she continued to work into the 90's. Gayle transferred with the phone company to Billings, Montana. While living in Billings Gayle had two boys that she loved and admired more than anything in the world. Gayle had many “adventures” as she would say and her last one took her to Texas where she had recently become a resident of Pearland. Gayle filled her last few months doing what she loved to do and that was spending time with her grandchildren and son.