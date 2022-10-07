Gen. Robert Scott (Ret.)

"Heaven just got a little more interesting, and life down here will never be the same."

Bob Scott, a retired U.S. Air Force General officer, passed away unexpectedly at the beautiful age of 98 years young. A long-time resident of Cheyenne and Cody, Wyoming, Big Sky, Montana, and most recently of Liberty Heights in Colorado Springs. He often said that "Home is where your hat hangs, surrounded by your loved ones."

He was born in Long Beach, California, the second son of Howard and Grace Scott. He spent his youth in Miami, Florida and graduated from Miami Senior High School. He entered the US Army on active duty in 1943. During his training, Bob married LaVerne Addleton, his high school sweetheart. Bob, with his new B-17 aircraft and crew, departed Lincoln, Nebraska on the night of his 21st birthday for England. As the pilot in command, Bob and his crew flew 21 missions over the skies of Europe between December 1944 and April 1945. They returned home safely and gathered for crew reunions for many years. He was the last survivor.

He became a career military officer, spending 30 years in Strategic Air Command. He flew seven different bomber aircraft during his distinguished career as a pilot, commander and mentor to all. He transitioned to strategic missiles, was promoted to Brigadier General and became the Commander for all six Minuteman ICBM Missile Wings and bases. He retired from the Air Force in October 1973.

Bob's wife LaVerne passed away suddenly at the young age of 43. He married Terry Lou Ratliff in August 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Following his retirement, they returned to Cheyenne to establish a new home and civilian life style. Bob became a banker as Senior Vice President at American National Bank and became deeply involved in many volunteer activities within the community. His love of aviation continued as an active member of Fort Warren Flight 54 in the Daedalians, the premier fellowship for military aviators. He retired again in1988.

He was an avid outdoorsman, and an accomplished horseman. He shared this passion on pack trips in the mountains of Wyoming with family and friends. He and Terry cherished time together on their boat, exploring and fishing the many lakes of the western states. He was a passionate supporter of the "One Shot Antelope Hunt" and the Water for Wildlife Foundation. An avid skier, he continued to leave tracks on the slopes of Big Sky into his 90's.

Bob's life accomplishments were many, but he was most truly defined by his love of family. He was completely devoted as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the sole caregiver for Terry, his wife of 49 years, until she passed away following a long and courageous battle with cancer. He often shared that "he had been blessed with the love of two women in his lifetime". He was the picture of integrity, kindness, respect, patriotism, faith, and love. He gave generously of himself to all.

He touched many in his lifetime and will be greatly missed by all who knew him." ...Well done good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21.

Bob is survived by his son Randy and his wife Carol, two grandsons Michael and Reed, his granddaughter Taylor, and four great grandchildren, Tom, Chris, Allison and Greyson.

Interment will be in Cody, Wyoming. Condolences to Bob and the family can be sent to Bob's on-line guestbook page at www.BallardFH.com.