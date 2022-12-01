Gene Cornell Erlenbush, 77, of Billings was born in Mobridge, SD to Gottlieb and Elsie Erlenbush. Gene passed away suddenly at his home Sunday, November 27. He died peacefully in his sleep.

Gene was a car enthusiast. He used to drag race while in High School.

He graduated from Billings West High School and married Linda Eaton on October 18, 1964. They were blessed with two children. After moving to Absarokee, Gene purchased Beartooth Lumber and Hardware. He ran the business for 33 years.

He was active in the Absarokee Volunteer Fire Department, a board member of the United Bank of Absarokee (First Interstate), and the OK Hardware Association. Gene was instrumental in the building of the Nye Community Church.

Gene and Linda moved back to Billings after retiring.Anyone who knew Gene knows he was reliable for problem solving and sound advice.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Stan, stepsister Sylvia, and granddaughter Charlize.

He is survived by his wife Linda, son Blaine Erlenbush (Tracy), daughter Cori Duncan (Dan), stepbrothers Dennis, Danny, and Ivan, stepsister Norma, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. A reception will be held at the church followed by a graveside service at Mountview Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Gideons International.

Condolences may be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com.