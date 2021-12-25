Gene Fisher, 73, passed away Dec. 9, 2021 in Richland, WA. Gene was born on June 24, 1948 in Billings to Earl and Violet Fisher. He graduated from Billings West High School in 1966 and joined the Navy. Gene married Penny Geiger in 1967. They were married for 33 years raising two children together. Gene served on the USS Thomas Jefferson submarine as a Nuclear Power Operator. In 1975 Gene moved to Billings where he became an electrician owning his own business for several years. Gene returning to nuclear power in 1981 settling in Kennewick. He retired from Energy Northwest in 2010.

Gene enjoyed baseball, bowling and golf. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he spent many years fly fishing around Montana. In his later years he fished on the Snake and Columbia rivers. Gene had a great sense of humor and quick wit.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Violet Fisher. He is survived by daughter Monica Wheeler (Dave) of Pasco, WA, son Jim Fisher (Terry) of Lodi, CA, grandchildren Ryan and Lauren Wheeler, brother Neal Fisher (Corina) and sister Norma Folvag of Billings, MT, and numerous nieces and nephews. A provider and protector of his family who always remembered to say “I love you.” Gene will be missed!