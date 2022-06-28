 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gene Lowell Monson

Gene Lowell Monson passed away on June 22, at the age of 71. He was born June 2, 1951, to Gaylen and Patricia Monson in Kenmare, North Dakota. Services are being planned for Fall 2022 in Lignite, MT.

For full obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

