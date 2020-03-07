Gene Norwood, 92, a longtime resident of Billings, died peacefully in his sleep on March 3, 2020. Gene was born on June 15, 1927, in Carter, South Dakota. He served in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in February of 1946. He then became a long haul trucker throughout the United States and Canada. Gene will be honored for his Service at the Yellowstone National Cemetery on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m.