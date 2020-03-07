You have free articles remaining.
Gene Norwood, 92, a longtime resident of Billings, died peacefully in his sleep on March 3, 2020. Gene was born on June 15, 1927, in Carter, South Dakota. He served in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in February of 1946. He then became a long haul trucker throughout the United States and Canada. Gene will be honored for his Service at the Yellowstone National Cemetery on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Gene Norwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.