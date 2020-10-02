Genevieve (Bukoskey) Trotman, born Sept. 22, 1934, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born in Ryegate, Montana.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Roger Trotman. They had four children: Maureen (Pat) Logan of Lewistown, Montana; Rory (Kim) Trotman of Huntington Beach, California; Charlene (Pete) Grass of Billings; and Denise (Dan) McGough of Billings. She enjoyed her visits with her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
After retiring from Eastern Montana College, she enjoyed playing Pinochle and bingo with friends. Gen had a special place in her heart for her many dogs throughout the years.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Any memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association: Montana, St. Vincent de Paul or the charity of your choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.