Genevieve 'Genny' Engberg
Genevieve ‘Genny' Engberg, 99, of Billings, passed away Nov. 6, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Home. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Burial will take place in spring at the family plot in Scobey, MT. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com

