Genevieve L (Sherman) Zahller

Genevieve (Gen) was born July 24, 1924, in Ray, North Dakota, the eleventh child of Francis and Anna Susannah Sherman. When she was 11 years old the family relocated to Ballantine. Gen graduated from Huntley Project High School in Warden and St Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing in Billings. During her nurses training she enlisted in the Army Nurse Cadets. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

On June 28, 1947 Gen married her high school sweetheart, Robert D. (Bob) Zahller. They raised eight children in Huntley, Glasgow and Kalispell. When their youngest child was five, Genevieve took a nursing refresher course and worked at the Bethlehem Lutheran Home for the next 18 years. She was known for wearing her nurse cap on duty and never missing a scheduled shift. In 1985 Genevieve was honored as Montana Nurse of the Year.

Gen, a devoted Catholic, was active in St. Matthew’s parish and the Daughters of Isabella. Some of her volunteer activities included the Chamber of Commerce Information Center, the City/County Immunization Department and doing nails at the Lutheran Home. After her retirement in 1988 Bob and Gen traveled in the US and Europe. Gen loved flowers and was an avid gardener. For decades friends and passers-by enjoyed her colorful yard.

