Genevieve L (Sherman) Zahller

Genevieve (Gen) was born July 24, 1924, in Ray, North Dakota, the eleventh child of Francis and Anna Susannah Sherman. When she was 11 years old the family relocated to Ballantine. Gen graduated from Huntley Project High School in Warden and St Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing in Billings. During her nurses training she enlisted in the Army Nurse Cadets. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent’s Hospital.
On June 28, 1947 Gen married her high school sweetheart, Robert D. (Bob) Zahller. They raised eight children in Huntley, Glasgow and Kalispell. When their youngest child was five, Genevieve took a nursing refresher course and worked at the Bethlehem Lutheran Home for the next 18 years. She was known for wearing her nurse cap on duty and never missing a scheduled shift. In 1985 Genevieve was honored as Montana Nurse of the Year.
Gen, a devoted Catholic, was active in St. Matthew’s parish and the Daughters of Isabella. Some of her volunteer activities included the Chamber of Commerce Information Center, the City/County Immunization Department and doing nails at the Lutheran Home. After her retirement in 1988 Bob and Gen traveled in the US and Europe. Gen loved flowers and was an avid gardener. For decades friends and passers-by enjoyed her colorful yard.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband Bob, and 14 of her 16 siblings. She is survived by two brothers and one sister–in-law; Frank Sherman of Billings and Robert and Mary Sherman of Choteau.
Other survivors include her eight children: Jacquelyn (Mark) of Sequim, Washington; Bob Zahller, Scott Zahller and Marlene (Timber) Stevens all of Kalispell; David (Jerry) Zahller and Gary (Denise) Zahller of Spokane, Washington; Tim (Melanie) Zahller of Moses Lake, Washington; Patti (Scott) Backus of Bigfork; 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family thanks those who cared for Genevieve these last few years: the staff at WelLife who provided a loving home; her healthcare providers, Melanie Zander and Eve Gillespie; and Frontier Hospice. Memorials can be made to St. Matthews Church or a charity of choice.
There will be a visitation held for Genevieve Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at Jonson-Gloschat Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. with Rosary at 6pm with Mass of Christian Burial to be held Friday Feb. 7, 2020 11 a.m. at Risen Christ Catholic Church, Genevieve will be laid to rest next to her husband at Glacier Memorial Gardens following services. Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
