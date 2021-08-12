Geoffrey Paul Smith passed away at his home on July 31, 2021. He was born in Havre Montana on July 22, 1959 to the Reverend Warren Paul Smith and Marjorie S. (Smith) Smith.

Geoff attended Western Montana College in Dillon, earned a teaching degree, and taught from 1986 through 2019 with 22 of those years at Judith Gap. He was a well-known area teacher, coach, and bus driver.

A full obituary will be posted at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Judith Gap United Methodist Church. His remains will be laid to rest in a graveside service at 12 p.m. the following day (August 29) at the Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon, Montana.