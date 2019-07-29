George A. Jovanovich, 89, of Billings, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.
The son of Rado and Elinka Jovanovich, George was born May 2, 1930, at Bearcreek. He was one of 12 brothers and sisters. After graduating from high school, he served in the Korean War as a medic with the Army, receiving a Bronze Star.
George worked many years with the Department of Transportation. He enjoyed bowling and golf, and loved socializing with friends and family. His home and yard were his pride and joy.
On Nov. 28, 1957, he married Leona Steffan. She preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 2007. George remained close to the Steffan family.
George is survived by his sister Olga May (Ron) of Billings; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Jill Jovanovich. Also surviving is his soulmate, Alice Hannahs who has gone above and beyond with caregiving.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Mary, Paul, Vlado, Mily, Voyo, Eli, Pete, Mike, Nega and Millie.
The family extends a special thank you to George’s primary doctor, Dr. Neal Sorensen.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Interment with military honors will be at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, 1106 N. 30th St., Billings, MT 59101.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.