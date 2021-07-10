George Bronson, 80, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 27, 2021. Born and raised in Butte, he was a proud graduate of Butte High School in 1958, and the Montana School of Mines in 1963. George loved playing baseball and hockey, as well as hunting and fishing. With a degree in petroleum engineering, he left Butte after college to embark on an over 45-year career in the oil business. His work took him to far-flung places such as Norway, Germany, Scotland, Egypt, Indonesia and Peru, to name a few. A true Montanan at his core, he moved with his family to Billings in 1981, where he lived for 40 more years.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, of 51 years; two daughters, Joann and Lynn; son, Frank; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Billings or Butte food banks. A memorial service to celebrate George's life will be planned for later this summer.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
