George Bronson, 80, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 27, 2021. Born and raised in Butte, he was a proud graduate of Butte High School in 1958, and the Montana School of Mines in 1963. George loved playing baseball and hockey, as well as hunting and fishing. With a degree in petroleum engineering, he left Butte after college to embark on an over 45-year career in the oil business. His work took him to far-flung places such as Norway, Germany, Scotland, Egypt, Indonesia and Peru, to name a few. A true Montanan at his core, he moved with his family to Billings in 1981, where he lived for 40 more years.