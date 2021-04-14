George C. Sant

1930-2021

George Sant passed away peacefully, into the arms of his Heavenly Father and his beautiful wife on March 27th, in Billings.

George was born in Preston, Idaho, to Lester and Retta Sant. He spent his first seven years in Idaho, and as a small boy told us about selling newspapers on a corner in downtown Boise. Later the Sant family moved to Ogden, Utah in 1937; growing up he followed in his dads footsteps helping out as a meat cutter at the family grocery store.

He graduated from Ogden High School and went to earn a bachelor's degree from Weber State College. He married Violet Sandoz in 1950, served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953, stationed in Germany and finished as a Sergeant.

George and Vi had four children while living in Ogden and Salt Lake City and later moved to Billings, Montana. They spent a few years in Sheridan, Wyoming owning and running the 4-U Drive In then back to Billings. George decided to start his own business, GEO distributing, that he later co-owned with his son Wade.