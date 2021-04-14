George C. Sant
1930-2021
George Sant passed away peacefully, into the arms of his Heavenly Father and his beautiful wife on March 27th, in Billings.
George was born in Preston, Idaho, to Lester and Retta Sant. He spent his first seven years in Idaho, and as a small boy told us about selling newspapers on a corner in downtown Boise. Later the Sant family moved to Ogden, Utah in 1937; growing up he followed in his dads footsteps helping out as a meat cutter at the family grocery store.
He graduated from Ogden High School and went to earn a bachelor's degree from Weber State College. He married Violet Sandoz in 1950, served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953, stationed in Germany and finished as a Sergeant.
George and Vi had four children while living in Ogden and Salt Lake City and later moved to Billings, Montana. They spent a few years in Sheridan, Wyoming owning and running the 4-U Drive In then back to Billings. George decided to start his own business, GEO distributing, that he later co-owned with his son Wade.
George was a committed member to the Al-Bedoo Shriners of Billings. He had a passion for the outdoors and a love of Montana that he taught to all of us kids. He loved skiing, he played a lot of golf, he shot at least one ‘hole in one' at Pryor Creek golf club. He spent time hunting, his sons and grandsons have many hunting stories to tell, most of the time getting his pheasant limit. He loved fishing, from the trout in the Boulder River to the big game fish in Hawaii.
George will join his wife of 70 years Violet, that preceded him by only two months, his oldest son Michael and grandson Tyler, his parents and sisters Joy and Sharon. George leaves behind his sons Kevin and Wade (Melanie), daughter Joni (Gordon), 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. A service will be held at Smith West Funeral Chapel, April 16 at 2 p.m., a celebration of life will be held this summer on June 18th. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.