George E. Bartlett
George E. Bartlett passed away on June 7, 2020. George was born in Bismarck N.D. The family moved to Billings in 1945. George attended Billings schools graduating from Senior High in 1955.
George lived in Newton, AL at the time of his death. George retired after 30 years of military service. He taught new helicopter pilots how to fly in instrument weather conditions.
George was born Oct. 27, 1937 to the late George H. and Florence Bartlett. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beryl Samel.
He is survived by wife Ramona of Newton AL:, sons, Robert (Chris) of Helena MT: George W. (Priscilla) of Georgetown TX; brother William ‘Bill' (Kay) of Billings, MT.
Funeral services will be August 1 at 1 p.m. at Michelotti- Sawyer funeral chapel with full Military Honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens to follow.
