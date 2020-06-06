George Erickson, a baptized child of God, was taken to his heavenly home on June 3, 2020. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 5, 1932, to George and Zilpha Erickson, the youngest of four children.
George then moved with his family to Billings, where he attended school and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1950. In 1953, George was drafted into the Army, where he served his country during the Korean War.
Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Billings, where he joined his father at Erickson Sheep Co. George had an office at PAY's Auction Yards and continued to run the family business until the 1990s.
In 1971, he married the love of his life, Dolores Shinler, at Apostles Lutheran Church in Billings. Together, they experienced memorable travels to many destinations, as George was a certified pilot and co-owned several different airplanes throughout his life. They built their home in Billings and countless lifelong friendships and memories followed.
George and Dolores were blessed with their son, Douglas, in 1978. They all enjoyed family vacations together and many memorable camping and fishing trips.
George was an avid golfer and greatly enjoyed his weekly men's league at Pryor Creek G. C. He always advocated that golf was a sport that anyone at any age could play and enjoy, golfing himself even at age 87.
Just when George thought his life couldn't get more complete, his grandson Ramsey was born in 2010. George loved watching Ramsey grow up, having him sit on his lap, and couldn't have been prouder when his grandson got a hole one in his first father/son golf tournament. George and Dolores were blessed to see Ramsey every day and Ramsey never left without getting a hug and hearing Papa say "I love you, you're my boy."
George is survived by, Dolores, his wife of 49 years; their son, Doug, daughter-in-law Maria and grandson Ramsey, all of Billings; his sister, Zilpha Fraser of Missoula and her husband Doug, nieces Laurie (Jeff) Norberg and Melanie (Park) Richard, as well as nephew Berkley (Kathy) Fraser; his sister-in-law Jeanette Eichele, nephew Art Eichele and family, all of Billings; brother-in-law Kirk Shinler, his wife Deb, their son Josh, Amanda Owen and family. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marian and Jean.
A service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Apostles Lutheran Church, 3140 Broadwater Ave. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Apostles Lutheran Church-flag pole restoration project or Eagle Mount.
My dad had a profound love of God, his country and his family and those were the most important things in his life. Dad, you will be missed until we meet again in heaven.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
