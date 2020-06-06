× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Erickson, a baptized child of God, was taken to his heavenly home on June 3, 2020. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 5, 1932, to George and Zilpha Erickson, the youngest of four children.

George then moved with his family to Billings, where he attended school and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1950. In 1953, George was drafted into the Army, where he served his country during the Korean War.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Billings, where he joined his father at Erickson Sheep Co. George had an office at PAY's Auction Yards and continued to run the family business until the 1990s.

In 1971, he married the love of his life, Dolores Shinler, at Apostles Lutheran Church in Billings. Together, they experienced memorable travels to many destinations, as George was a certified pilot and co-owned several different airplanes throughout his life. They built their home in Billings and countless lifelong friendships and memories followed.

George and Dolores were blessed with their son, Douglas, in 1978. They all enjoyed family vacations together and many memorable camping and fishing trips.