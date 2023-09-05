George Eugene "Gene" Miller, 91, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Gene was born in Laurel on December 22, 1931 to George and Mary (Schield) Miller. He attended schools in Custer and Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1949.

He spent most of his life farming and feeding cattle west of Billings. His hobbies included golfing, listening to music, playing piano, bowling, watching and attending sporting events and playing cards with his friends and family.

On June 21, 1958, he married Bonnie Boylan in Laurel, MT. They lived and farmed together for 42 years until Bonnie's death on November 21, 2000. Gene will be greatly missed by many as she was loving and good-natured.

In later years, he enjoyed the company of his friend, Betty Stratton. He was a devout Christian and a life-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, his parents, three sisters, Dora, Marianne and a sister who died in infancy, one brother, William, and his son-in-law, Mike Amen.

He is survived by his four children, Cindy (Casey) Seremek, Greg (Darcy) Miller, Cheryll Amen, and Christie (Michael) Doty; four grandchildren, Eric (Kelly) Seremek, Marissa (Carlos) Amen-Cano, Kaden Amen, and Tatum Miller; two great grandchildren, Easton Amen and Sawyer Seremek; and many more loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

We are thankful for the loving care he received in his last months. A funeral service will be held on September 7th, at 10:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 417 West 9th Street, Laurel, MT. Interment will be at Mountview Cemetery following the funeral. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Smith West Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.